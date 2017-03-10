Russian Scientists Developing Device for Storing Data for Ever and Aye

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian scientists are currently developing "perpetual" quartz disks, which would be able to store recorded information for an indefinite period of time, an official from the Advanced Research Fund (FPI) responsible for the project told Sputnik on Friday.

"The new data storage device will be able to store information for quite an indefinite period of time, centuries and even more and to read it an unlimited number of times… We are developing both the new data storage device… and a technology for recording as well as reading the information from it," Pyotr Henkin said.

He added that the project was developed jointly by the FPI and by the Russian Ministry of Education and Science on the basis of the Dmitry Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia and was seeking the creation of a technology of an optical storage on nanogrids in quartz or another type of oxide glasses.

According to Henkin, the storage device would be able to resist extreme climatic conditions, chemical agents, static electricity and high temperatures.