Register
12:28 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The prototype of a 3D bioprinter that can generate functional human skin has been developed by Spanish scientists

    'Like a Bespoke Suit': 3D-Printed Skin Breakthrough Gives Hope to Burn Victims

    © Photo: Universidad Carlos III de Madrid
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 5320

    A 3D bioprinter able to create human skin is already being used to help burns patients and carry out skin testing, Alfredo Brisac, CEO of Spanish bioengineering company BioDan, told Radio Sputnik.

    Last month, scientists at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and the BioDan Group presented a prototype 3D bioprinter that can create human skin suitable for transplantation to patients or for use in cosmetic, chemical or pharmaceutical testing.

    One of the first living human organs to be created using bioprinting, the 3d-printed skin is created using bio-inks with living cells that are deposited onto a structure that replicates nature. The bio-ink contains the key elements of keratinocytes, fibroblasts and fibrin, which can recreate the structure of the skin.

    "It is about finding a mechatronic way of depositing cells onto a structure similar to nature. With skin, we have been able to do it with something similar to a bio-printer. Moving forward, the new paradigm is the creation of a living organ," Alfredo Brisac, CEO of the Spanish bioengineering company BioDan, told Radio Sputnik.

    He speculated that this advancement would come "not necessarily from bioprinting technology, but maybe using different mechatronic technologies to create new organs," Brisac explained.

    The technology gives hope for burns victims, because it uses their own skin cells to produce skin for transplant that won't be rejected by the body.

    "This is like a bespoke suit, it's from you to you. Therefore, if you give us a square centimeter of your skin, we can print up to two square meters of your living skin. We are doing that for the severe burns unit in Spain and we're starting to do it in other countries."

    As well as helping burns victims, the printed skin is already being used for chemical testing.

    US serviceman teaches Ukrainian soldiers how to give emergency medical aid during the Rapid Trident/Saber Guardian 2015 military exercises at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre base outside Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, July 24, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Pavlo Palamarchuk
    Spray-on Skin and Powdered Blood: US Army Developing War Medicine Breakthroughs
    "If we talking about printed skin that is not for burns but for testing or other purposes, then it is skin from one individual to many. We can manufacture up to 400 square meters of living skin from one small piece. This already tested and proven and we are using the first applications for testing purposes," Brisac said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed! 

    Related:

    Indian Fashion Divas Must Do Without Animal Skin Drapes
    Scratching the Surface and Getting Under Hillary's Skin, It's #Podesta19 Time
    The One With The Free Porn: Kamchatka TV Shocks Viewers With Skin Flicks
    Tags:
    skin, 3D-Printing, burns, science, Spain, Madrid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok