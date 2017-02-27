Register
19:31 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    3D Printed Terminator T-800

    He is Back! Russian Engineer 3D-Prints 'Terminator' Copy With AI (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Photo: Youtube/Sputnik
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 120 0 0

    This “Terminator” doesn’t need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle yet, because it can’t walk for the time being. However, this T-800 robot is clever enough to talk with you, self-educate, move his head and blink.

    "My name is John Henry. I was activated in September 2011. I belong to cybernetic organisms. Designed in the image and likeness of the T-800 robot from James Cameron's film "Terminator." I was created by a genius man. His name is Alexander Osipovich," said the Russia-speaking robot.

    Inspired by the 1991 film "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," Russian software engineer Alexander Osipovich created his own copy of the T-800 robot, He was just six years old when he saw the movie and decided to build the "Terminator," he told Sputnik.

    Creating the Terminator
    © Photo: vk.com/Alexander Osipovich
    Creating the Terminator

    Osipovich received detailed schemes of the robot with all the instructions for installing servomechanisms from Google Inc. in 2013, when the company held an assistance program for individual designers. The engineer also bought a 3D-printer to print the endoskeleton at home.

    Terminator
    © Photo: vk.com/Alexander Osipovich
    Terminator

    "It took nearly 10 years to write the software and two years to print the body," Osipovich explained. "The robot is made of ABS and PLA plastic; the software is written in Visual Basic," he added.

    The Russian T-800 sits in a wheelchair as it doesn't walk yet, but it still has an impressive bunch of skills.

    Terminator
    © Photo: vk.com/Alexander Osipovich
    Terminator

    "It can recognize people and their voices and search for information on the Internet, answering simple questions starting with ‘what is,' ‘who is,' ‘what means' and ‘how.' The robot is also able to display visual images on request after hearing ‘show me what… looks like,'" the robot's creator said.

    "Of course I plan to upgrade it — there is no limit here. At first, it is necessary to connect the robot's hands with the body and then try automatic movement in a wheelchair." Sometime later, "John Henry" will be also able to walk. That is when we all should be scared of humanity being enslaved by the Terminator!

    Terminator
    © Photo: vk.com/Alexander Osipovich
    Terminator

    Related:

    Giant Talking Robot Teddy to Measure How Strong Your Hugs Are (PHOTOS)
    Barista Robot Appears at US Coffee Kiosk
    Sawing Orangutan Competes With a Robot
    Tags:
    AI, 3D printing, technology, engineer, Terminator, robot, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok