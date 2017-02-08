Orion Spacecraft, Space Launch System Rocket Secure Amid Louisiana Tornado

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the agency, all of the employees at its New Orleans facility are safe and the complex itself is currently closed and will remain so for 24 hours.

Hardware for @NASA_SLS rocket & @NASA_Orion spacecraft is secure. No damage from storm has been identified: https://t.co/z7CCh5czQg — NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2017

​Some of the buildings at the site have been damaged, as well as several roads near Michoud.

Earlier in the day, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency after multiple tornadoes caused destruction in the southeast of the state.All employees & tenants at Michoud have been accounted for at this time. Damage assessments continue: https://t.co/z7CCh5czQg