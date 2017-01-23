Register
23 January 2017
    The command and control post of GLONASS in the Titov Main Space Testing Center in Krasnoznamensk, the Moscow Region. (File)

    Russia to Construct Glonass Satellite Navigation Station in Nicaragua

    Experts from the Russian TsNIIMash will construct a ground Glonass station in Nicaragua, the reseach institute's press service said Monday.

    Russia, China Work on Joint High-Precision Satellite Navigation System
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Experts from the Russian Central Research Institute of Machine Building (TsNIIMash) will construct a ground Glonass satellite navigation tracking station in Nicaragua, the TsNIIMash's press service said Monday.

    "The TsNIIMash's specialists will construct a station for tracking data of the Glonass and other global satellite navigation systems in Nicaragua," the press release reads.

    According to the statement, the implementation of the project started in November 2014 and the contract on construction of the station was signed in August 2015.

    Glonass is the Russian version of the GPS, a global navigation satellite system meant to fix the location and speed of surface, sea and air objects to within an accuracy of one meter.

    The ground stations are used to trace signals from the GLONASS constellation as well as those of similar networks – GPS, Galileo and Compass. The input is then processed and transmitted to the global analytic center for high-precision information.

      landauroj
      This is the best initiative of the Russia intelligence to neutralize the USA bravado. WWIII will be wined by the country than control the space and the grid of satellites. Congratulation to Russia and Nicaragua.
