Kremlin Website Constant Target of Cyberattacks, Including From US

Obama Administration's Hacking Accusations Groundless - Russian Security Council Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Peskov said that Russian media, banks and the Kremlin's website have repeatedly been hacked.

"As regards cyberattacks on our information systems, information resources, our media, our… banks, these attacks are not new: they have lasted for a long time… Of course, our relevant departments are doing everything necessary to ensure cybersecurity for critically important systems and other systems," Peskov said.

"The presidential websitecomes under attacks on a daily basis," he said, adding that the attacks' traces lead to European countries, the United States, Canada, China and India.

On Sunday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told about cyberattacks on Russian information systems.