Technological Inferiority May Become Serious Problem for Russia - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In November, the prime minister tasked Russian governmental bodies to prepare a list of initiatives aimed at state support of innovation in the private sector of economy.

"It is necessary to constantly upgrade technology and professional qualifications. I believe that the risk of growth of the technological gap is one of the most serious challenges for the country, perhaps the most serious challenge our economy faces," Medvedev said speaking at the Gaidar Forum in Moscow.