Iran Air, Airbus Sign 100 Aircraft Order, First Deliveries Expected in 2017

Iran Makes Historic $16.6 Billion Deal With Boeing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The deal also includes pilot and maintenance training, supporting the development of air navigation services (ATM), airport and aircraft operations and regulatory harmonization.

"Iran Air and Airbus have signed a firm contract for 100 aircraft, building on an initial commitment signed in January 2016 in Paris. The agreement signed by Farhad Parvaresh, Iran Air Chairman and CEO and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus President and CEO, covers 46 A320 Family, 38 A330 Family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries will begin in early 2017," the press release read.

