UIMC to Start Export of Automation Complex for Anti-Tank Units - Official

© Photo: Research-and-Production Association (RPA) Mars Export Demand for Control Systems Produced by Russian UIMC Grew by 25% in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (UIMC) plans to start the export deliveries of its control automation complex for antitank units, intended to optimize the operation of artillery and anti-tank missiles, in the near future, UIMC's Director General Alexander Yakunin said Thursday.

“In the near future, we will start to export our automation complex for control of antitank units … It includes different types of command and observation posts, communications equipment and portable terminals with electronic maps,” Yakunin told RIA Novosti.

He added that the complex can be based both on the crawler and the Tiger-M type wheeled. According to Yakunin, the equipment included in the complex allows to conduct reconnaissance and surveillance of the terrain, as well as to issue target designation.

UIMC is a part of Russia's state technologies corporation Rostec, which was set up to stimulate the production of competitive, technically advanced products for high-tech and communications systems.