No Colombian Salsa as James Rodriguez Fails to Deliver Victory Against Japan

Colombia's golden boy who lit the game for the South American nation in the 2014 World Cup, didn't repeat his success in the match against Japan, disappointing thousands of fans ready to see the players in yellow T-shorts dance their victorious salsa moves.

In what was the first match ever when an Asian team defeated South American opposition at the FIFA World Cup tournament, Japan beat Colombia 2:1 on June 19.

Colombian Midfielder James Rodriguez, nursing an injury, came in on the second half of the game, but didn't manage to score. The 26-year-old player was Colombia's rising star during the 2014 championship in Brazil, and together with his teammates performed a memorable celebratory dance when he scored against Ivory Coast exactly four years ago.

Colombia's loss was largely unexpected, stirring an array of emotions online expressed by fans from both sides.

Colombia doesn’t need all this negativity. We win some we lose some. — Carolina (@Carofyl) June 19, 2018​

If your country isn’t at the World Cup, you’re the last person who should be talking shit towards Colombia 🤷🏽‍♂️ — ricky / 1347 🇨🇴 (@rickylxopez) June 19, 2018​

When you’ve endured a lot of non-Asians saying how Asians are not good at football (like I have), seeing Japan beating Colombia 2-1 is supaaaaaah litttttttttt — Pangeran ⚜ (@pangeransiahaan) June 19, 2018​

Colombia put up a good fight tho with only 10 since the beginning of the game I gotta give them props for that 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — salchipapi 🇨🇴 (@JamezHernandes) June 19, 2018​

Highlights of Japans second goal to defeat colombia pic.twitter.com/FtHCVfquFX — Libandöwski (@liban9ali) June 19, 2018​

colombia lost the game moodboard pic.twitter.com/RY6bBqd0PQ — ★ juli (@saturatedbaby) June 19, 2018​

Japan and Colombia are to take on Senegal and Poland as part of Group H matches.

