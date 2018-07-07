England Fans Watching Match Against Sweden in London (VIDEO)

Football fans have been arriving to watch the match that will determine which of the two teams — England or Sweden — will advance to the semi-finals.
England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after their round of 16 match ended 1-1 following extra time.
Sweden defeated Switzerland 1-0 in St Petersburg to reach their first World Cup quarterfinal in 24 years, having previously also thrashed Mexico 3-0 in Yekaterinburg to in a game that propelled them to a spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)