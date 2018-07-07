England Fans Watching Match Against Sweden in London (VIDEO)

The England national football team is facing the Swedish squad in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match in Samara later today.

Football fans have been arriving to watch the match that will determine which of the two teams — England or Sweden — will advance to the semi-finals.

England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties after their round of 16 match ended 1-1 following extra time.

Sweden defeated Switzerland 1-0 in St Petersburg to reach their first World Cup quarterfinal in 24 years, having previously also thrashed Mexico 3-0 in Yekaterinburg to in a game that propelled them to a spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

