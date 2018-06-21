FIFA World Cup's Millionth Fan to Attend Denmark-Australia Match - Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets said on Thursday that the FIFA World Cup's millionth fan would attend Denmark's encounter with Australia.

"The World Cup is on in Russia. A total of 20 games are already over. Today, a millionth fan will attend the World Cup match in Samara. Overall, a total of 2.8 million people will attend the games of the tournament," Golodets told journalists.

The game between Denmark and Australia will be played at the 42,000-seater Samara Arena at 15:00 Moscow time (18:00 GMT) on Thursday. Previously, Denmark defeated Peru 1-0 while Australia team lost 2-1 to France in their opening World Cup matches.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.