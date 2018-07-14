Register
14 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018

Belgium Takes Third Place in World Cup After Beating England 2-0

© REUTERS / Toru Hanai
Saint Petersburg
Belgium finished the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the third place after defeating England 2-0 in the third-place play-off in St. Petersburg

Belgium has stricken first, with defender Thomas Meunier scoring a goal in the 4th minute of the match.

Meunier's goal was the earliest goal Belgium has ever scored at the World Cup, as well as being the earliest England have ever allowed at the tournament.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018 Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal
© REUTERS / Toru Hanai
Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018 Belgium's Thomas Meunier scores their first goal

Hazard made the second goal of the game in the 82nd minute, giving Belgium a 2-0 lead.

The game has been getting heated as both teams repeatedly put shots on goal that are blocked by the goalkeepers.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018 Belgium's Eden Hazard
© REUTERS / Toru Hanai
Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018 Belgium's Eden Hazard

Team Belgium has been forced to an early change as Chadli was injured and replaced by Vermaelen in the 41st minute.

Two changes have been made during the break, with Lingard replacing Rose and Sterling being replaced by Rashford.

Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018
© REUTERS / Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - World Cup - Third Place Play Off - Belgium v England - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia - July 14, 2018

The game’s first yellow card has been issued to Stones for a foul on Hazard.

While Lukaku was replaced with Mertens in the 60th minute and Dembele replaced Tielemans in the 78th minute.

Alderweireld saved Belgium from Dier making a goal, hooking the ball away from the goal posts.

England pushed in search of an equalizer but was hit on the counterattack with Eden Hazard doubling Belgium's lead in the 82nd minute, slotting the ball past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following a good pass by Kevin De Bruyne.

England made its final change of the World Cup, replacing Loftus-Cheek with Alli in the 84th minute.

Belgium has achieved their best ever result at a World Cup. They had previously finished fourth at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

Belgium suffered a 1-0 loss to France and England lost 2-1 to Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Iranian international football referee Alireza Faghani will be officiating the match.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will come to a close on Sunday, with France facing Croatia in the final, which will be played at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

Discussion
