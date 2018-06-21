Brazil Star Neymar Participates in Group Training Ahead of Costa Rica Match

On Sunday, Brazil were held to a surprise 1-1 raw by Switzerland, with Neymar playing the whole match for the first time in three months, after having been sidelined following surgery to his right foot.
On Tuesday, Neymar left the team's training session after only 15 minutes, accompanied by the team's physiotherapist, after suffering pain in his ankle.
I got here because of my football. @nikefootball Believe.— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 21, 2018
Cheguei até aqui por causa do meu futebol. @nikefootball Believe#justdoit #Brasileirage pic.twitter.com/7E1if2cK2W
However, Brazil head coach Tite noted that his side's star forward Neymar was fit to play and would start in their World Cup match against Costa Rica.
"Yes. He [Neymar] will be playing. There is no sacrifice. We want to win. It's the World Cup," Tite told journalists when asked if Neymar would be in Brazil's starting lineup.
Focus. pic.twitter.com/wrvGCQPRSB— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 20, 2018
Brazil will face Costa Rica in St. Petersburg on Friday before taking on Serbia in Moscow on June 27 in their final Group E match.
Que Deus nos abençoe e nos proteja 🙏🏽⚽️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/oB21y8AdW5— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 17, 2018
