Brazil Star Neymar Participates in Group Training Ahead of Costa Rica Match

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Brazil forward Neymar took part in the team's training session on Thursday ahead of their World Cup match against Costa Rica.

On Sunday, Brazil were held to a surprise 1-1 raw by Switzerland, with Neymar playing the whole match for the first time in three months, after having been sidelined following surgery to his right foot.

On Tuesday, Neymar left the team's training session after only 15 minutes, accompanied by the team's physiotherapist, after suffering pain in his ankle.

​However, Brazil head coach Tite noted that his side's star forward Neymar was fit to play and would start in their World Cup match against Costa Rica.

"Yes. He [Neymar] will be playing. There is no sacrifice. We want to win. It's the World Cup," Tite told journalists when asked if Neymar would be in Brazil's starting lineup.

​According to Brazil head coach Tite, Neymar will be fit to play in their next game.

Brazil will face Costa Rica in St. Petersburg on Friday before taking on Serbia in Moscow on June 27 in their final Group E match.