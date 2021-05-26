Russia Media Watchdog Wants to Work Out Punishment for Using Illegally Obtained Data

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has proposed coming up with penalties for the use of illegally obtained personal data, and not only for its dissemination, the agency's head Andrey Lipov said.

"We should think about that: a punishment for the use of the illegally obtained data," Lipov told reporters.

Moreover, the media watchdog plans to expand the range of measures of influence on Internet platforms that do not comply with Russian legislation, in particular, the possibility of restricting advertising is being considered.

"Now, even if the law on 'landing' [prescribing foreign IT companies to organize legal entities in Russia] is passed, economic measures [of influence on Internet platforms] will appear, they are also significant. We will restrict the possibility of advertising on one service or another. Google makes a lot of money on YouTube in Russia," Lipov said.

Lipov also added that Western social networks contacted Roskomnadzor after measures were taken against Twitter to slow down traffic, and the dialogue on the removal of prohibited content "is underway with difficulty."

"Other Western social networks contacted us after we adopted the measures [against Twitter]. These services must provide information about the deletion of the banned information and fulfillment of other requirements of the Russian legislation by the first third of June," Lipov said.

Since March 10, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia for all mobile devices and half of stationary devices, and threatened to block it completely if the Internet service does not begin to comply with the requirements of Russian law. In late April, the department notified the management of the social network about the need to remove all prohibited information by May 15.

Roskomnadzor Says to Slow Down Google Traffic if Threats Outweigh Benefits

Meanwhile, the watchdog does not yet see the need to apply more serious measures to Google services than fines, but if the threats from this platform exceed its benefits, a more radical approach is also possible.

"There must be a balance in everything. If the threats that will come from a particular social network exceed the benefits of this social network, then more radical measures will be applied to it. Today we believe that there are enough fines for now," Lipov replied when asked about the conditions for the implementation of the agency's pledge to slow down the traffic of Google services.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor threatened to slow down traffic for Google services due to insufficient removal of materials with prohibited information. The agency it sent more than 26,000 notifications to the Google administration about the need to delete such data. According to Roskomnadzor, about 5,000 prohibited materials have not been removed on YouTube, of which 3,500 are with calls for extremism.