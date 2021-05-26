Register
22:06 GMT26 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019.

    Russia Media Watchdog Wants to Work Out Punishment for Using Illegally Obtained Data

    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1083003772_0:95:3071:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_ce0ebd7217dcef49d1714b5a4802db0a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202105261083003829-russia-media-watchdog-wants-to-work-out-punishment-for-using-illegally-obtained-data/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has proposed coming up with penalties for the use of illegally obtained personal data, and not only for its dissemination, the agency's head Andrey Lipov said.

    "We should think about that: a punishment for the use of the illegally obtained data," Lipov told reporters.

    Moreover, the media watchdog plans to expand the range of measures of influence on Internet platforms that do not comply with Russian legislation, in particular, the possibility of restricting advertising is being considered.

    "Now, even if the law on 'landing' [prescribing foreign IT companies to organize legal entities in Russia] is passed, economic measures [of influence on Internet platforms] will appear, they are also significant. We will restrict the possibility of advertising on one service or another. Google makes a lot of money on YouTube in Russia," Lipov said.

    Lipov also added that Western social networks contacted Roskomnadzor after measures were taken against Twitter to slow down traffic, and the dialogue on the removal of prohibited content "is underway with difficulty."

    "Other Western social networks contacted us after we adopted the measures [against Twitter]. These services must provide information about the deletion of the banned information and fulfillment of other requirements of the Russian legislation by the first third of June," Lipov said.

     

    Since March 10, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the speed of Twitter in Russia for all mobile devices and half of stationary devices, and threatened to block it completely if the Internet service does not begin to comply with the requirements of Russian law. In late April, the department notified the management of the social network about the need to remove all prohibited information by May 15.

    Roskomnadzor Says to Slow Down Google Traffic if Threats Outweigh Benefits

    Meanwhile, the watchdog does not yet see the need to apply more serious measures to Google services than fines, but if the threats from this platform exceed its benefits, a more radical approach is also possible.

    "There must be a balance in everything. If the threats that will come from a particular social network exceed the benefits of this social network, then more radical measures will be applied to it. Today we believe that there are enough fines for now," Lipov replied when asked about the conditions for the implementation of the agency's pledge to slow down the traffic of Google services.

    Earlier, Roskomnadzor threatened to slow down traffic for Google services due to insufficient removal of materials with prohibited information. The agency it sent more than 26,000 notifications to the Google administration about the need to delete such data. According to Roskomnadzor, about 5,000 prohibited materials have not been removed on YouTube, of which 3,500 are with calls for extremism.

    Related:

    Moscow Court to Review Twitter Fines For Failing to Remove Prohibited Content
    Russian Media Watchdog Is Ready for Dialogue With Twitter, But Company Ignores Requests
    Future of Facebook, Twitter Under Scrutiny in India as Gov’t Reminds Them to Accept New IT Rules
    Russian Media Watchdog Slows Down Twitter Traffic Speed Over Violations
    Russian Media Watchdog Demands That Google Remove Restrictions on RT's YouTube Channel
    Tags:
    New Media, media law, media, Big Tech, Roscomnadzor, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse