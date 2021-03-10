Russian Media Watchdog Slows Down Twitter Traffic Speed Over Violations

The watchdog has accused Twitter of failing to remove content inciting minors to commit suicide, child pornography, and information about the use of banned drugs. Roskomnadzor added that information spread via Twitter had been "added to the list of threats" in compliance with the law "On information, information technologies and information protection".
"To protect Russian citizens and force the internet service to comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation, centralised response measures will be taken against Twitter starting on 10 March 2021; primary slowdown of the service operation in accordance with the regulations. The slowdown will be implemented on 100 percent of mobile devices and 50 percent of stationary devices", Roskomnadzor said in a statement.
If Twitter continues "to ignore legal requirements" it may even be blocked in Russia, the watchdog added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)