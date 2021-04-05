Russia's Prigozhin Ready to Help Navalny Crack Down on Abusers of His YouTube Channel

This past Tuesday, a Moscow district court held a hearing in the defamation case against Navalny and his ally, Vladimir Milov, over offensive statements against Prigozhin broadcast on Navalny LIVE.
"Concord's legal team informs that it has sent Alexey Navalny an offer to assist in the crackdown of illegal actions against him ... Since Navalny admitted that the YouTube channel did not belong to him, the plaintiff decided to drop the lawsuit against him, as well as provide assistance in bringing to justice those who use [Navalny’s] name for personal gains, defamation and publicly call for extremist actions on Navalny Live channel," Concord wrote on its VK page.
Last October, Prigozhin's lawyers began filing a series of lawsuits against Navalny and his allies — Lyubov Sobol, Leonid Volkov, Maksim Shevchenko and Milov — in a bid to "protect his honor and dignity." The businessman sought to receive five million rubles ($65,700) in moral damages from Navalny and Milov.
His legal team has now brought a case against the latter demanding 10 million rubles as compensation for moral damage.
