Russian Direct Investment Fund Agrees on Production of Over 60Mn Sputnik V Doses in China

"RDIF ... and Shenzhen Yuanxing Gene-tech Co.,Ltd., one of the leading biotechnological companies in China, have agreed to cooperate on production of over 60 million doses of the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection Sputnik V in the country. This amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate over 30 million people. The commercial production is due to start in May 2021," RDIF said in a press release.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that cooperation with the Chinese company would increase "capacities to provide additional amounts as we see rising demand for the Russian vaccine globally."
In the meantime, Sputnik V has been approved in 57 countries, becoming the world's second vaccine in terms of being certified. According to research, it has an efficacy of 91.6 percent, and is effective against mutated coronavirus strains.
