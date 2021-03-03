Russian President Putin Says Number of IT Crimes Increased Tenfold in Past Six Years

"As for the crimes committed in the IT sector, their number increased by over 10 times in the past six years. Obviously, technologies are developing rapidly. Unfortunately, we cannot keep up, but we understand that the future belongs to developing online trade and online services, including financial services. Technologies are updating and changing rapidly, and the 'mission field' for crimes and different swindlers keeps growing as well, unfortunately," Putin told the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The president suggested that the ministry engage with internet providers, telecom and online financial services to "stand up to the criminal challenge by protecting citizens and lawful business." He also encouraged police to monitor online communications for criminals trying to "draw minors into illegal activities."
