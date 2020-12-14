Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID More Than 90% Effective After 3 Control Points

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus showed a final proof of more than 90 percent after analysis of three control points of clinical trials, the vaccine's official Twitter said Monday.

According to a press release posted on Twitter, the final control point of the trials have proved successful.

BREAKING: The #SputnikV vaccine’s efficacy is confirmed at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials. https://t.co/E9j1wk2YZT #covidvaccine #coronavirus #COVID19 — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 14, 2020

​In the first control point, the vaccine showed 92 percent efficacy rate, in the second point 91.4 percent.

The vaccine showed 100 percent efficacy against severe cases of the coronavirus.

Gamaleya research center will publish the results in an international peer-reviewed medical journal. A report will be created to submit for accelerated registration of Sputnik V in various countries.

'Encouraging' News

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has welcomed the news about a high efficacy rate of the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

Russia's Health Minister Murashko: The new data on the efficacy of #SputnikV is extremely encouraging. Ensuring equal access to effective and safe vaccines, including #SputnikV, for people in every country should be the goal of foreign regulators and international organizations. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) December 14, 2020

Alexander Gintsburg, Gamaleya Centre Director, said that the latest results of the trials have intensified the experts' confidence in efficacy and safety of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"Results the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated during the Phase III clinical trials support our confidence in its high efficacy and complete safety for health. This is especially important when it comes to the beginning of large-scale vaccination of the population. I believe we will be able to vaccinate most of the population in Russia in 2021 thereby significantly reducing the scale of pandemic and creating a strong long-term immunity to coronavirus infection in a significant part of Russia's population,” he said.

International pharmaceutical companies have shown a higher interest in using components of the Sputnik V vaccine in combination with other coronavirus vaccines, Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said.

"The data analysis at the third and final control point of the Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials confirmed the efficacy of the vaccine of over 90%. Clinical trials have proven this in the three consecutive statistically important points described in trials protocol. The data obtained will lay a basis for a report that will be used to submit applications for accelerated registration of the Russian vaccine in other countries. We also see high interest from international pharmaceutical companies in the Gamaleya Center vaccine, since the use of Sputnik V components in combination with other vaccines can significantly increase their efficacy," Dmitriev said.

The World's First Registered Coronavirus Vaccine

On 11 August, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Centre was registered by Russia’s Health Ministry and became the world’s first registered vaccine against the COVID-19 infection. On 4 September, The Lancet published a research paper on the results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the vaccine that showed no serious adverse events and effective immune response of those vaccinated. More than 50 countries have requested over 2.4 billion doses of the vaccine. According to RDIF, the vaccine supplies for the global market will be produced by its international partners in India, Brazil, China, South Korea and other countries.