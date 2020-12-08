Kremlin Spokesman Says He Had Thoughts About Making a Will While He Was Sick With COVID-19

Dmitry Peskov said that he had thoughts about writing a will while he was ill with COVID-19.
“There were such thoughts,” the Kremlin spokesman replied, when asked about his experience with the disease in an interview to Russia-1 TV channel for Nailya Asker-Zade’s film 'A Dangerous Virus. The First Year'.
"The feelings are very strange from the disease in general," he added.
On May 25, Peskov announced that he'd been discharged from the hospital and is gradually starting to work at home.
Later, in an interview, the presidential press secretary said that he experienced unusual sensations from the loss of smell and taste due to the coronavirus infection.
