Register
02:54 GMT03 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov

    Russia Ready to Join Efforts With US Against COVID-19, Share Vaccine - Ambassador

    © Sputnik / Alexey Agaryshev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    311
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/03/1081342326_0:0:2048:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_4631121c46f0ff132e3a4c557d2aae49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202012031081342424-russia-ready-to-join-efforts-with-us-against-covid-19-share-vaccine---ambassador/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is open for cooperation with the United States in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and will be ready to share a vaccine against the disease, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said at an event hosted by a Washington think tank.

    "It seems to me that we shouldn’t try to launch competition on this issue. We should unite our efforts. If we have a vaccine that could protect Americans, we are ready to share with you," Antonov said at the Brookings Institution online event on Wednesday.

    Russia emerged as a leader in vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by Siberia's research center Vector, are completing Phase 3 clinical trials. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to start mass vaccination by the end of the next week.

    Antonov reaffirmed Russia’s aspirations to have better relations with the US.

    "We are still in a good mood. We are still in favor to develop our relations," he said. "I would like to use all positive elements that we had before and we have now."

    The ambassador named six areas where he believes closer ties are possible - strategic stability, non-proliferation, fight against terrorism and COVID-19, space and cybersecurity. Antonov added that he is "dreaming" to see Russia’s Defense and Foreign ministers come to Washington to unblock 2+2 channel of communications with their American colleagues.

    START Treaty Extension & Possible US Return to JCPOA

    Russia is continuing talking with US negotiators to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) despite the fact the United States is in a post-election period, and still sees an opportunity to reach an agreement before the treaty expires, Antonov said.

    "We have time. We can get it very quickly," Antonov stated. "We are still in a dialogue. We hope we will continue it for a foreseeable future."

    Antonov noted that he is in "a close contact" with Marshall Billingslea, the US Special Envoy for Arms Control and a top negotiator on the New START.

    The ambassador also added that Russia would welcome the possible United States return to the nuclear agreement with Iran after the Trump administration withdrew from the accord.

    “It goes without saying that we would welcome the potential decision of the United States to return back to this deal,” Antonov said during a Brookings Institution online event on Wednesday.

    His comments come as presumed President-elect Joe Biden said before the November 3 election that the United States would rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations if Iran returns to strict compliance.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving address at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving address at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020.

    Arms Control Situation

    Antonov also noted that it remains unclear whether Moscow and Washington will succeed in improving the arms control situation, despite Russian efforts to extend the last remaining arms control pact between the two countries.

    “Despite Russia’s recent new initiatives, today there is no certainty that we will succeed in improving the situation,” the ambassador said.

    Russia's Position on Recognizing US Election Results

    Russia will recognize the US President after all legal procedures under US laws are finalized, Russian ambassador said.

    "We need to wait some legal procedures in your country when all official results will be announced. After this event everything will be done according protocol," Antonov explained when asked whether Russia would recognize Joe Biden as new US president.

    Antonov emphasized that Russia considers the election of the president of the United States to the country’s internal matter.

    "We consider that it is the American people that decide who will run this country. We will recognize any choice that your people make," Russian ambassador added.

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Help US to Fight Coronavirus If Necessary - Ambassador Antonov
    Russian Envoy Antonov Calls for Joint Coordinated Effort to Save Open Skies Treaty
    Russia Asks US Not to Relocate Yaroshenko Given Health Concerns, Ambassador Antonov Says
    Tags:
    vaccine, coronavirus, COVID-19, Russia, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse