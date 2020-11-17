Four Out of Five People Aware of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Ready to Use It, Poll Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The survey was conducted on 9-19 October and included over 12,000 respondents from 11 countries.

The majority of participants of a poll conducted by UK research company YouGov in 11 countries view positively vaccination against COVID-19, with four out of five people who know about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine saying they are ready to get vaccinated with it, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), involved in the vaccine's development, said in a statement posted on the Twitter account of Sputnik V on Tuesday.

​​According to the survey, nine out of 10 people would choose a vaccine based on a human adenoviral vector (like Sputnik V) over other non-human adenoviral vector platforms.

"The results of the survey emphasise that residents of many large countries have a positive attitude towards the Russian vaccine and are aware of its technological platform and advantages. The survey participants who had heard about the Sputnik V vaccine expressed a greater readiness to vaccination due to their understanding of the reliability, safety and efficacy of the Russian vaccine. The platform at the core of the Sputnik V vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective over decades of scientific research and clinical trials. RDIF, together with the Gamaleya National Centre will continue to work actively to make the Sputnik V vaccine available globally as soon as our country’s vaccination needs are met”, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said in a press release.

The survey was conducted between 9 and 19 October 2020 by YouGov, the leading UK company in market research and data analytics. Residents of Brazil, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, the UAE and Vietnam participated in the poll. More than 2.5 billion people, or over 30% of the world's population, live in these countries. The survey became one of the largest on this topic and the first global survey involving countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The survey has been taken prior to the announcement of Sputnik V 92% efficacy rate as a part of the first interim data review.

​In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute.