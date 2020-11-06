Avifavir Drug to Be Free of Charge in Russia for COVID-Positive Patients, RDIF Says

"RDIF and the ChemRar group of companies announce that they received permission for the outpatient use of the first Russian drug against coronavirus, Avifavir, which will be provided to patients free of charge. The drug is already provided free of charge under the compulsory medical insurance program to patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus in healthcare facilities," the RDIF said.
According to the results of post-registration clinical trials, those patients who were taking Avifavir recovered more quickly from coronavirus symptoms, as in 30% of cases the virus was eliminated at an early stage, while the level of oxygen saturation in the patient’s blood was also restored to normal two times more quickly than when traditional therapy was applied. No adverse effects from the drug’s use have been reported.
All comments
Show new comments (0)