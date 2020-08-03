Fifteen Countries Purchase Russia's Avifavir COVID-19 Medication, Direct Investment Fund Chief Says

"We can boast great achievements in this area, as the medication has been delivered to over 15 countries", Kirill Dmitriev said.
"This is really important, as there are in fact only two international antiviral drugs that are delivered to a certain number of countries: the United States' Remdesivir and the Russian Avifavir. Ninety percent of the produced Remdesivir has been purchased by the US. So, it is no surprise that 15 countries have purchased our medication", the RDIF CEO explained.
Russia is in talks with at least 20 countries, including Brazil and India on producing its vaccine.
Earlier on Monday, Kromis — a joint venture between the RDIF and the pharmaceutical company ChemRar — announced it had reached agreement on Avifavir deliveries to South Africa and seven countries in Latin America.
Avifavir received a registration certificate from the Russian Ministry of Health in late May, becoming the world's first favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19.
