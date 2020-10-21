RDIF CEO, Directors of Gamaleya, Vector Research Centres Partake in Valdai Discussion Club - Video

The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, Director of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg and Director of the State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology Vector Rinat Maksutov are participating in the 17th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow. The event, which lasts from 20-22 October, is being broadcast live in Russian and English.
The discussions will address the theme of the annual event — the COVID-19 pandemic and its global impact. This year’s forum will be open to the media and the general public for the first time in its history. On 20 October, one of the speakers was Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The Gamaleya Research Institute, in tandem with the RDIF, developed Sputnik V, which on 11 August became the first registered vaccine against COVID-19. The Vector Research Centre registered Russia's second vaccine, EpiVacCoron, earlier this month.
