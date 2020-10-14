Russia's Vector Centre Registers Vaccine Against COVID-19, Putin Says

The nation’s second vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed "EpiVacCorona", was officially registered by the "Vector" centre on 14 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced. He added that a third Russian coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Centre, would also be registered in the near future.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova has praised the new drug as having lesser side effects after the injection. She added that the first 60,000 doses of EpiVacCorona would be manufactured in the "near future".
"The Vector centre is also initiating post-registration clinical trials in the various regions of Russia that would include 40,000 volunteers", she said.
Golikova noted that the trials will include 150 volunteers aged above 60, suggesting that EpiVacCorona might be suitable for elderly people.
What is Known About Second Russian Coronavirus Vaccine?
The EpiVacCorona is a peptide synthetic vaccine based on a recombinant virus. Such vaccines mimic certain parts of the pathogen they are designed to protect from, making the human body produce antigens capable of fighting the real virus. The "Vector" centre explained that upon injection the EpiVacCorona vaccine stimulates intracellular synthesis of COVID-19’s parts, thus forcing a body to produce an immune response, both on a cellular level and by releasing antibodies into a person's blood and lymphs.
