Russian Foreign Ministry Calls Sudan Peace Agreement 'Important Step' for Reconciliation

"We welcome the signing of the peace agreement, which is an important step towards achieving national reconciliation in Sudan," the ministry wrote in a statement.
Moscow also notes the role played by the president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, in facilitating the peace talks that took place in Juba, the ministry said.
The deal was signed on Saturday by the Sudanese government and rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF). The SRF was established in 2011 to mount opposition to former President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in April 2019.
The comprehensive agreement, the framework of which was concluded in August, covers issues ranging from military affairs and a ceasefire, to the return of refugees.
