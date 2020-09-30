Russian Research Centre Vector Receives Patents for COVID-19 Vaccine

"The Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology Vector has received patents for its vaccine against COVID-19", a Rospatent spokesperson said.
The vaccine contains synthetic peptide antigens or fragments of the virus. The vaccine based on these antigens provokes an immune response and contributes to the development of immunity against COVID-19.
"In total, we issued three patents for inventions, each of which contains a certain modified fragment of the virus", the intellectual property watchdog explained.
Earlier in the day, the head of the national public health watchdog said that Russian research centre Vector had completed the clinical trials of its vaccine against COVID-19.
Last week, the watchdog said that the vaccine, dubbed EpiVacCorona, would be registered by 15 October.
In August, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world's first vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, which was developed by the country's Gamaleya Research Institute.
