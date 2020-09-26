Russia's Vector Centre to Release 2 Variants of COVID-19 Vaccine Into Commercial Turnover

"We have developed vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 on the basis of six independent technological platforms. We have chosen two most promising vaccine options that we intend to release into civic circulation," Maksyutov said in a television appearance on Russia's Rossiya-1 channel.
He went on to posit that some people may develop lifelong immunity under certain conditions.
"With certain characteristics of the immune system, and if the course of the disease was severe, I can assume that lifelong immunity can be formed," Maksyutov said.
The centre's vaccines are not far behind Russian Gamaleya research centre's Sputnik V, which was registered in August.
