Putin is Considering Inoculating Against COVID-19, Kremlin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering inoculating against COVID-19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said in a statement.
"Naturally, in the case of the head of state, special precautions are taken. He has already stated that he is thinking about the vaccination. Therefore, let's wait until he makes such a decision", Peskov suggested, answering a question from journalists about the Russian president potentially getting vaccinated.
He also promised that information about Putin's vaccination will be made public saying, "of course, we will not keep this secret".
The statement comes after Putin and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, held a phone conversation and exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of establishing Russian-South Korean diplomatic relations, which is celebrated on 30 September. During the phone talk, the Russian president expressed his willingness to visit South Korea after getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
