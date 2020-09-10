China Confirms Russian Medicine Effective As COVID-19 Treatment

Chinese scientists confirmed that a Russian-made drug, Triazavirin, according to preliminary research, is effective in treating COVID-19, Russian Science Academy Vice President Valery Charushin said.
"Triazavirin has a positive effect in the fight against COVID-19: it shortens the duration of the course of the disease and alleviates many symptoms. We received this information from the President of Harbin Medical University, Yang Baofeng. So far, the answer is unofficial, since the research has not been completed. The result is intermediate, and needs further development, but overall, there is a positive effect", Charushin said, cited by Ural Federal University.
According to Charushin, China has approved a clinical trial protocol, which envisages ten hospitals in the Heilongjiang province conducting randomized double-blind studies. Studies are conducted in patients with a mild to moderate severity of the illness.
The medicine was sent to China in February, at Beijing's request, for testing as a potential coronavirus treatment, the Russian Health Ministry said.
According to the Medsintez plant, one of the developers, the drug targets the causes of illness but does not influence the immune system.
Triazavirin testing is ongoing in several hospitals in Yekaterinburg as well.
Russia created the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V. Developed by the Gamaleya Center and produced jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the vaccine was registered on 11 August. Over 20 nations have expressed interest in its purchase.
