Russian Fighters Scrambled to Intercept US Bomber B-52H Over Black Sea

"On 28 August, Russian air defence control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of Black Sea. To identify the air target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, two Su-27 fighters from the Southern Military District's air defence forces on duty were scrambled", the statement says.
The Russian fighters approached the airborne object at a safe distance, and their crews identified it as a US Air Force strategic bomber B-52H. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighters returned safely to the home airfield.
"The entire flight of Russian fighters Su-27 was conducted strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace", the statement says, adding that the US plane was not allowed to violate the state border of Russia.
Earlier today, a Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea. The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial object at a safe distance and identified it as US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135.
All comments
Show new comments (0)