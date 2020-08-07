Russia's Gamaleya Institute Reveals How World's First Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Work

Russia will register the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 on 12 August, it has earlier been revealed by Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev.

Coronavirus particles in the anti-COVID-19 vaccine cannot harm the body, said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre.

The scientist explained that the drug used inanimate particles created on the basis of adenovirus.

“The particles and objects that can reproduce their own kind are the ones that are considered alive. The particles in question cannot multiply,” Gintsburg elaborated.

Therefore, he continued, there are no concerns that the vaccine could potentially cause harm to a person's health.

According to him, COVID-19 particles can cause maximum discomfort, becausewhen a foreign antigen is injected, the immune system of the person being vaccinated receives a powerful boost. Some people naturally have a fever under these circumstances.

During clinical trials of the drug, the temperature of the volunteers rose to 37 degrees Celsius and sometimes to 38 degrees Celsius, but this "side-effect" can easily be overcome by taking paracetamol, the scientist added.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said that the country will register its first vaccine against COVID-19 on 12 August. According to the minister, the effectiveness of the vaccine will be judged when the population has developed an immunity.

Clinical trials of the vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Defence Ministry, began at Sechenov University on 18 June. All 38 volunteers developed an immunity..