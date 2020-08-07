World's First Anti-COVID Vaccine to be Registered in Russia Next Week

Russia will register its first vaccine against the coronavirus on 12 August, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said Friday.
"At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated," Gridnev told reporters at the opening of a cancer centre building in the city of Ufa.
According to the minister, the effectiveness of the vaccine will be judged when the population has developed an immunity.
The vaccine has been developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry.
Clinical trials of the vaccine began on 18 June and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on 15 July, the second group on 20 July.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
