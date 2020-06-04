Second Batch of US Ventilators Arrives in Moscow

A cargo of 150 US-made ventilators for COVID-19 patients arrived in Russia on Thursday, the US Embassy in Moscow has announced.
Embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross tweeted that the shipment was “humanitarian aid delivery from the American people to the people of Russia” alongside a short clip of a US military plane landing in a Moscow airport.
The US has earlier pledged to send 200 ventilators as part of a roughly $5.6-million donation. The first 50 items were delivered in late May.
*DETAILS TO FOLLOW*
