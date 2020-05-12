German Lawmaker Calls for Lifting 'Insignificant, Unnecessary' Sanctions Imposed on Crimea

"The pandemic is transforming the world and the entire system of international relations. We must create a space of security, where there should be no place for sanctions. We are working to lift sanctions against Russia and the Crimea," Herdt said.
According to the legislator, all ideological barriers that impede and block the international relations of Crimea should be removed.
"Today it is already obvious to everyone that these sanctions are insignificant and unnecessary. We will do everything to remove these sanctions in order to jointly overcome all difficulties," the Alternative for Germany politician stressed.
Crimea reunified with Russia in 2014 following a successful referendum on the matter on the peninsula. While the Western countries and Kiev have not recognised Crimea's new status and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs, Moscow has denied any interference claims and insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law.
