Putin Signs Decree on Measures to Settle Foreigners' Legal Status in Russia Amid Pandemic

"Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Decree 'on temporary measures to resolve the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation amid the threat of the further spread of a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)," the statement said.
Additionally, Putin signed a decree extending the ability of foreign citizens to stay temporarily in Russia until 15 June.
The Kremlin’s press service also stated that employers in Russia will be able to hire foreign citizens who do not have a valid work permit until that date. The decree adds that no foreign citizen in Russia will be deported or otherwise ordered to leave the country.
