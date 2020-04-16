Register
12:01 GMT16 April 2020
    Former US National Security Agency (NSA) contractor and whistle blower Edward Snowden is seen on screen in a control room as he speaks via video link from Russia as he takes part in a round table meeting on the subject of Improving the protection of whistleblowers on March 15, 2019, at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, eastern France.

    Edward Snowden Files Docs to Extend Residence Permit in Russia for Three Years

    Frederick Florin
    Russia
    Snowden's lawyer previously stated that the NSA whistleblower would like to extend his residence permit when it expires in April. The whistleblower has lived in Russia for seven years since fleeing the US, where he is wanted on espionage charges.

    Former CIA employee Edward Snowden has filed documents to extend his residence permit for another three years, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said on Thursday.

    Snowden's legal representative added that due to the existing circumstances, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he realises that certain issues might not be settled at once but he will patiently look forward to the decision by the migration agency.

    Snowden's Asylum in Russia

    Snowden was granted temporary asylum in Russia in 2013 after he fled the United States, where he had worked for the Central Intelligence Agency before joining the National Security Agency.

    While at the NSA, Snowden leaked a trove of classified intelligence data detailing the US domestic surveillance programme. The docs showed that the US had tapped Internet cables, collected phone records and emails, including records of world leaders, and tracked the location of cell phones.

    Edward Snowden, a former CIA worker before turning whistleblower, speaks via satellite at the IT fair CeBIT in Hanover, Germany, Tuesday March 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Friso Gentsch/dpa
    Snowden: Manning Preferred Principles to Freedom at Expense of Collaboration With US Authorities

    Since June 2013, he has been wanted in the United States on two counts of violating the Espionage Act and theft of government property.

    Snowden fled the US to Hong Kong, but after facing extradition to his home country, he sought refuge in Russia, where in 2014 he was granted a three-year residence permit which was prolonged in 2017.

