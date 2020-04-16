Moscow Appreciates Trump's Readiness to Deliver Lung Ventilators Amid Pandemic - Ryabkov

"We appreciate with gratitude this confirmation, by the US [of its readiness] to provide us with assistance if the need emerges", Ryabkov said, commenting on Trump's statement.
"We see this as a humanitarian gesture, as a manifestation of a responsible approach to the common fight against the pandemic. We acted this way when we provided our humanitarian support to the US”, Ryabkov added, warning against politicising Trump's readiness to help Russia.
Trump said earlier in the day that the US was ready to help Russia with artificial lung ventilators if needed, noting that the US would soon have many ventilators to share with foreign nations.
Russia has registered 3,448 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 27,938, according to the country's coronavirus response centre.
All comments
Show new comments (0)