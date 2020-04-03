Coronavirus Patient Monitoring System Launches in Moscow

The day before, the Moscow authorities extended restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1 as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The authorities of the Russian capital stated on Friday that a system to monitor patients diagnosed with COVID-19 has been launched in the city.

Earlier this day, Moscow's COVID-19 response centre said that people younger than 45 account for nearly 50 percent of the new coronavirus patients registered in Moscow, with the infection confirmed in 17 more children.

Women constitute 53.5 percent of the new cases, according to the centre.

Meanwhile, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said that 28 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of recoveries to 168.

As of Friday, Russia has confirmed a total of 4,149 coronavirus cases, including 34 fatalities, while Moscow’s case count was updated by 448 to 2,923.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW