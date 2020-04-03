Russia Confirms 601 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours Bringing Total to 4,149

Of the 601 new cases, 448 are in Moscow, 34 in Moscow region.
"Four patients with coronavirus have died in a day: two in the Komi Republic, one in Moscow, and one in Perm Territory. The total number: 34," the response centre said.
Four people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 34.
Forty-six people have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 281.
Almost 50% of new coronavirus patients in Moscow are younger than 45, according to the response centre.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the nationwide paid holiday, which was to last a week starting 30 March, until the end of April. Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin prolonged the quarantine in the capital until 1 May.
