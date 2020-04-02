Rosstat Says Wants to Postpone 2020 Census to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said that the 2020 Russian Census was likely to be postponed to 2021 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Rosstat has voiced an initiative to postpone to 2021 the [2020] Russian Census, whose main stage is currently scheduled for October 2020," the service said, citing its head, Pavel Malkov.

According to Malkov, the delay will not affect the quality and result of the census.

As of Wednesday, Russia has confirmed a total of 2,777 coronavirus cases, including 24 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 11 March. To date, more than 932,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.