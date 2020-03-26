Russian Citizens Face Maximum Fine of $3,890 for Quarantine Breach

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government adopted amendments on Thursday setting a maximum fine for quarantine breaches that result in the death of a person at 300,000 rubles ($3,890) for ordinary citizens and at 500,000 rubles ($6,483) for officials.

According to the amendments, the quarantine breach during an emergency or when there is a threat of spreading a disease that poses a danger to others, as well as during official quarantine in the relevant area, will be punished with a fine from 15,000 to 40,000 rubles ($194-$519) for citizens and from 50,000 to 150,000 rubles ($648-$1,945) for officials.

If the quarantine breach resulted in serious harm to someone's health or death but did not contain a criminal offence, the fine will range from 150,000 to 300,000 rubles for citizens, and from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles for officials.

According to the recent data provided by the Russian coronavirus response centre, 182 new COVID-19 cases in 18 regions have been registered over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 840, and two deaths related to the coronavirus infection.

At the same time, nine people have been discharged from hospitals across the country as they have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of people who have recovered has reached 38.