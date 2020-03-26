Russian Citizens Face Maximum Fine of $3,890 for Quarantine Breach

According to the amendments, the quarantine breach during an emergency or when there is a threat of spreading a disease that poses a danger to others, as well as during official quarantine in the relevant area, will be punished with a fine from 15,000 to 40,000 rubles ($194-$519) for citizens and from 50,000 to 150,000 rubles ($648-$1,945) for officials.
If the quarantine breach resulted in serious harm to someone's health or death but did not contain a criminal offence, the fine will range from 150,000 to 300,000 rubles for citizens, and from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles for officials.
At the same time, nine people have been discharged from hospitals across the country as they have recovered from COVID-19. The total number of people who have recovered has reached 38.
