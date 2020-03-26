Putin: Russia May Defeat Coronavirus in Less Than 3 Months

Russia enacted a series of comprehensive measures to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in recent weeks, instituting travel restrictions, quarantine for infected individuals, and efforts to make an effective vaccine available following testing.

President Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that Russia will stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, and said that doing so is only a matter of time and the effectiveness of joint work between the state, society and business.

"When the situation changes, it will definitely change for the better - this is 100 percent certain. The question, of course, is in the duration, and the effectiveness of our joint work, and all of the people who use your free content or your products today will remain your customers," the president said, speaking at a meeting with representatives of businesses on Thursday.

Expressing confidence in Russia's COVID-19 response, Putin said he agreed with the idea that the country could fight off the virus in less than three months.

"Our colleague expects that we will deal with the coronavirus in two or three months time. This is already a good prognosis, because in some countries, it is said that the war with the virus (they call it a 'war') will be a very long one. But when we make it out of this situation, and we will do so, I hope this takes place, maybe even earlier than you've said," Putin said, responding to an IT entrepreneur's comment about possible state support for companies in the digital knowledge market.

During their meeting, business representatives proposed simplified simplifying the procedure for the certification of items such as disinfectant equipment, down from the current 3-6 month process in place today. Putin said he welcomed the idea, saying the state will do its part to implement this, but added that a measure of control must remain in place to ensure safety for consumers.

Putin also discussed with entrepreneurs the economic measures he announced Wednesday in his address to the nation, including financial support measures for businesses and families, a six month tax holiday for small businesses and measures by the Central Bank to prevent layoffs and bankruptcies.

Russia's Anti-COVID-19 Measures

Russia has joined countries around the globe in introducing a series of medical and economic measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. These have included travel restrictions, quarantine for infected individuals and people over the age of 65, funding to encourage businesses to convert their resources to the production of medical equipment, and other measures. Russian scientists have begun testing of potential coronavirus vaccines after sequencing COVID-19's genome last week.

