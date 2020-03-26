All Moscow Restaurants and Cafes Will Be Closed From 28 March Until 5 April

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russians would be given a paid leave next week amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has signed a decree on the suspension, from 28 March to 5 April, of the city's restaurants, cafes and canteens in connection with the coronavirus pandemic; a corresponding decree was published on the portal of the mayor and the government of the capital.

The order revealed the city's plans to "temporarily suspend ... from 28 March to 5 April, the work of restaurants, cafes, canteens, buffets, bars, snack bars and other catering establishments, with the exception of takeaway services without citizens visiting the premises of such enterprises, as well as order delivery," the decree said.

Apart from that, all the shops, except pharmacies and those selling essential goods, will suspend operation during this period of time.

Sobyanin has also called on Moscow residents to abstain from visiting religious facilities, and ordered a ban on visits to some of Moscow's parks, including Tsaritsyno palace museum, Zaryadye landscape urban park and Gorky Park.

Employers are now obligated to measure staffers temperature and put on suspension those with high temperature.

Sergei Sobyanin has issued a decree ordering the closure of several of Moscow's most well-known parks, including VDNH, Gorky Park, Zaryadye, Tsaritsyno, Kolomenskoye, and Sokolniki.

The tourism industry in Moscow has been frozen to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Moscow is always very hospitable and glad to have guests. But these days I would highly recommend you to refrain from traveling and not to put yourself at extra risk. Moreover, the entire tourism industry in Moscow has been paused," Sobyanin said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW