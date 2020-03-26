Live Outside Provisional Hospital in Madrid as Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 3,400 - Video

The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has increased by almost 8,000 over the past 24 hours, reaching 47,610, and the death toll has increased by over 700 to 3,434 and is now higher than in China, according to the nation's health ministry.

A provisional hospital for coronavirus patients has been built on the premises of the congress hall of IFEMA, an entity responsible for the organisation of fairs, halls and large meetings, in Madrid.

As of Wednesday, 3,166 patients remain in critical condition, while as many as 5,367 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Spain. The nation has recorded 3,434 deaths from the virus, thus overtaking China in total fatalities.

