Register
20:37 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian servicemen load medical equipment and special disinfection vehicles into cargo planes while sending the supply to Italy, hit by the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a military airdrome in Moscow region, Russia March 22, 2020.

    Russia's Aid to Italy Neither Bargain Nor 'Payment' for Lifting Sanctions - Ambassador

    © REUTERS / Russian Defence Ministry
    Russia
    Get short URL
    2130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107870/99/1078709909_0:169:3072:1897_1200x675_80_0_0_f51d1e0784801c34440660fda1fc03ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/russia/202003251078709964-russias-aid-to-italy-neither-bargain-nor-payment-for-lifting-sanctions---ambassador/

    ROME (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov categorically refuted reports that Russia would allegedly require Italy to "pay the bill" by asking Rome to lobby for the lifting of EU sanctions for the assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

    The Russian military arrived in Italy to help fight COVID-19 following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The military was equipped with mobile disinfection systems and laboratories, which make it possible to determine the type of infection as soon as possible. Russia has sent total of 15 military aircraft to Italy.

    "How do you imagine such a demand from Russia?" the ambassador said in an interview with the Askanews agency, when asked to comment on the allegations.

    Razov stressed that Russia's selfless assistance to Italy was not a subject of bargaining or "paying bills."

    "I was surprised to read today in a reputable Italian newspaper that a significant part of equipment delivered by Russia was not necessary, and that our help was motivated primarily by some political propaganda considerations," the diplomat said, referring to the publication of La Stampa.

    La Stampa's author claimed that Russia had sent high-ranked officers who arrived in Italy, noting that 80 percent of assistance from Russia was useless.

    "It seems to me that it would be better to ask the people of Bergamo, among whom, unfortunately, there are many sick and dead. As for politics and propaganda, in my opinion, such judgments are the product of a perverted consciousness when someone sees wicked plans behind an unselfish desire to help friendly people in trouble," Razov said.

    Italy is fighting against a severe coronavirus outbreak, by far the worst outside of China. The country saw 3,491 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 57,521 active cases, in addition to 7,503 deaths and 9,362 recoveries. This marks, however, the decline in the number of the new cases for the fourth day in a row.

    Related:

    China's Belt and Road Initiative Gives Italy Chance to Increase Trade With Russia - Official
    US, Italy to Perform Observation Flight Over Russia
    RT Awards Top 2019 Khaled Alkhated Prizes to War Reporters From Russia, US, India, Italy
    Russia's G8 Return: Italy Likely to Say 'Yes', Germany, UK, Canada & France are 'No's – US Scholar
    Russia Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Carriers Arrived From Italy - Health Authorities
    Russia's Aeroflot Reduces Number of Flights to China, South Korea, Vietnam, Italy
    Tags:
    ambassador, Sergei Razov, help, aid, coronavirus, COVID-19, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse