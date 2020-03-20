Russian Defence Ministry Sets Up Operational HQs to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 in Armed Forces

The number of patients infected with COVID-19 in Russia has increased by 52 people over the past 24 hours, the country's operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said earlier in the day.

The Russian Defence Ministry has set up an operational headquarters to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the armed forces, according to an official statement.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoygu has stated that no military commanders in Russia have tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement comes after Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on 14 March ordered tighter screening at airports and train stations throughout the weekend to prevent the coronavirus from being imported.

So far, Russia has confirmed 199 cases of COVID-19, with one fatality.

On 11 March, the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. Coronavirus fears have already prompted many countries worldwide to shut their borders to foreigners.

Globally, over 222,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University, which gathers statistics from various official national and international sources. The epicentre of the pandemic has now shifted from China to Europe, where the total number of those infected has surpassed 80,000.