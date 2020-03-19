All Travellers Arriving in Russia Will be Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

All travellers arriving in Russia will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The resolution was signed by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova and will apply to all regions.

Travellers arriving in Russia will have to immediately report their arrival to a special hotline. They will be required to provide details of the dates and places they visited, and to leave personal contact information.

In case anyone feels worse after arriving in Russia , they will need to seek medical help at home, without visiting medical organizations. It will also be necessary to self-isolate (being alone in a room, without contact with family members or anyone else for 14 days). Employers should help with the process of allowing people to self-isolate.

There are 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Russia.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries are infected worldwide, and over 8,000 have died.